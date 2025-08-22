Lord Swraj Paul, Renowned NRI Industrialist and Philanthropist, Dies At 94; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Lord Swraj Paul, a well-known NRI industrialist, philanthropist, and founder of the Caparo Group, has passed away at the age of 94. His death has marked the end of a remarkable journey that was spread in sectors like business, public service, and philanthropy across both India and the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over his demise, he highlighted Paul’s lifelong contributions. In a post on X, the Prime Minister recalled his interactions with Paul and praised his efforts to strengthen India-UK ties. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Swaraj Paul Ji. His contributions to industry, philanthropy and public service in the UK, and his unwavering support for closer ties with India will always be remembered. I fondly recall our many interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on his X (formerly twitter).