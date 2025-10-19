Louvre Museum Shut Down After Confirmed Robbery, Culture Minister Rachida Dati Investigates | VIDEO

The famous Louvre Museum in Paris was suddenly evacuated and shut down to the public today after reports of a robbery. France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed the event, which took place at opening time.

Culture Minister Confirms Incident

The robbery news created instant shock waves among the security and culture circles in the French capital.

Ministerial Statement: Culture Minister Rachida Dati broke the news on the social networking site X, saying, "A robbery occurred this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum."

Closure for the Day: In the wake of the report, the museum released a statement affirming its closure to the public due to "exceptional reasons" for closing its doors until the end of the day.

Museum Security Under Scrutiny

Information on the scope of the robbery, what was taken and who was involved, was not yet available. Security authorities promptly moved in to take control of the premises and launch an investigation. The act automatically puts into question the security measures in place at one of the globe's most frequented and priceless cultural centers.

