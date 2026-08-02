/Low munitions, Houthi threats or Saudi pressure: Why Trump called off Iran strikes

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that the US has called off military strikes against Iran, saying Tehran and regional countries had asked him to hold back after the “perimeters of a deal” had been reached. However, Iran has not officially confirmed that any such agreement or framework has been finalised.
In a statement on Truth Social, US President Trump said the proposed deal would have to meet two key conditions: the “immediate, complete, and total opening” of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. His announcement came amid growing diplomatic efforts by countries in the region to prevent another major escalation.
One of the most significant interventions reportedly came from Saudi Arabia. According to Axios, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) spoke directly with Trump and expressed deep concern over plans for major attacks on Iran. MBS urged the US President to de-escalate rather than proceed with the strikes.
Qatar and Pakistan, along with other regional partners including Turkey, have been involved in diplomatic efforts. They maintained contact with both Washington and Tehran, attempting to persuade Trump to halt the planned attacks and return to formal negotiations.
The concern was not limited to the immediate military consequences. Iranian media outlet Nournews warned that if the US and Israel targeted Iranian energy infrastructure, Iran could retaliate against oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Israel. Such an escalation could have serious consequences for the wider regional energy infrastructure.
Another factor highlighted in the reports is the pressure on America’s missile-defence capabilities.
According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and US Senator Chris Van Hollen, cited by Al Jazeera, the US inventory of Patriot anti-missile interceptors has fallen sharply during the war with Iran. The stockpile reportedly dropped from around 2,300 before the war to fewer than 827.
That depletion has raised concerns about the US military’s ability to protect its troops and regional assets if Iran responds to another major round of American or Israeli attacks.
General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly raised concerns about the dwindling supply of interceptors. Trump, however, publicly dismissed those concerns.
This leaves an important question: was the availability of military hardware one of the factors behind the decision to call off the strikes? The provided reports point to the depletion of interceptors as a significant strategic constraint, but they do not establish that it was the sole reason for Trump’s decision.
While the US President has spoken about the “perimeters of a deal”, Tehran has not officially confirmed his claim.
Iran’s acting defence minister, Majid Ibn al-Reza, said Iran considers threats from its adversaries to be real and remains fully prepared. His message was clear: Tehran does not intend to be caught off guard, reported Al Jazeera.
Iran has also rejected the idea that the Strait of Hormuz can simply return to the way it operated before the conflict.
The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as one of the most important sticking points.
Trump has made the complete opening of the waterway a central condition of any agreement. Iran, meanwhile, has accused the US of violating the previous June 17 ceasefire by directing commercial vessels through unauthorised routes near the Omani coast and attempting to impose a naval blockade.
Tehran’s position is that Hormuz cannot simply go back to its pre-war status without clear and mutually agreed arrangements for managing the waterway.
This disagreement makes the issue considerably bigger than simply reopening a shipping route. Control and management of the Strait have become closely tied to the wider negotiations between Washington and Tehran; meanwhile, the Houtis, part of Iran’s wider ‘Axis of Resistance ’, have threatened the Bab- el Mandeb, further complicating the conflict.
The ‘preemptive’ strikes by the US and Israel on Iran have evolved significantly since February 28 from regime change to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
This time, Trump’s sudden pause of the strikes appears driven by a combination of unconfirmed but potent pressures: intense diplomatic lobbying from Saudi Arabia and other regional states, the serious risk of Iranian retaliation targeting vital energy infrastructure, concerns over dwindling US Patriot interceptor supplies, and the chance to restart negotiations with Tehran.
Trump has stated that a potential deal is now taking shape, with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of Iran’s nuclear threat as its central pillars. However, Tehran has not confirmed any such framework.
For now, Trump’s decision amounts to a pause rather than a definitive resolution. The strikes have been called off, and the core disputes- Iran’s nuclear program, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the broader regional security architecture remain central to the dispute.
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