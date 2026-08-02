Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Low munitions, Houthi threats or Saudi pressure: Why Trump called off Iran strikes

Low munitions, Houthi threats or Saudi pressure: Why Trump called off Iran strikes

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) spoke directly with Trump and expressed deep concern over plans for major attacks on Iran. He urged the US President to de-escalate rather than proceed with the strikes.

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Low munitions, Houthi threats or Saudi pressure: Why Trump called off Iran strikes
Image Credit: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump. (IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Low munitions, Houthi threats or Saudi pressure: Why Trump called off Iran strikes
2
3
4
5