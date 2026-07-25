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LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members attacked near Strait of Hormuz

A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian Embassy confirmed all crew members are safe.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 07:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members attacked near Strait of Hormuz
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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