/LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members attacked near Strait of Hormuz

A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members on board came under attack in Iranian territorial waters near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, the Indian Embassy in Tehran said. The Embassy confirmed that all crew members are safe and said it remains in touch with the concerned authorities.
In a statement, the Embassy said, "The Embassy of India in Tehran is aware that the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA (IMO No. 8818219) came under attack in Iranian territorial waters earlier today. The vessel has 28 Indian crew members on board. The Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities and has confirmed that all Indian crew members are safe."
According to audio recordings from a public VHF maritime radio channel obtained by Xinhua News Agency, the vessel reported an attack and sent a distress call near the Strait of Hormuz.
One recording reportedly captured a caller identified by a seafarer as a US military operator warning a merchant vessel about entering Iranian waters.
"You are non-compliant by continuing towards Iran. You have been warned several times. I am preparing to fire at your engine room," the caller said. "You have 15 minutes to clear the engine room."
A later recording reportedly captured a call from the vessel Disha seeking urgent help.
"This is Disha. We are attacked by unknown missiles. We require immediate assistance. We have 30 crew on board. We require immediate assistance," the caller said.
The vessel reportedly shared its position near the eastern entrance of the Strait of Hormuz while requesting support.
Last week, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration directed ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.
The maritime regulator said the advisory was issued because of the security situation in the Gulf region and ongoing attacks on merchant vessels operating in the area.
Indian seafarers make up 10% to 12% of the global merchant navy workforce. Their safety and rights are protected under a legal framework anchored by the Merchant Shipping Act, alongside regulatory oversight from the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS). Operating through its Mercantile Marine Domain Awareness Centre (MMDAC), the DGS closely monitors licensed RPSL agencies, enforces safety standards under international treaties like SOLAS and the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), and issues binding travel advisories when transit corridors become active conflict zones.
Global Energy Arteries: The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow 21-nautical-mile passage through which 20% of the world’s petroleum and roughly 20% of global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) flows daily.
Escalating Geopolitical Friction: Overlapping territorial claims, GPS electronic interference, and heightened military activity have drastically increased operational risks for merchant vessels.
Surging Shipping Costs: Recent strikes have driven up War Risk Insurance premiums, sharply elevating logistics costs across the Middle Eastern maritime trade routes.
With ongoing diplomatic talks and military activity in the Gulf region, international shipping regulators continue to closely monitor the safety of transit through the Strait.
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