EARTHQUAKE ANCHORAGE

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.0 Rocks Anchorage, Alaska: Largest Tremor In Region Since 2021

A M6.0 earthquake, the largest near Anchorage since 2021, rattled Alaska. USGS confirmed minimal damage and no tsunami threat. Dubbed 'Shakesgiving.'

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 07:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.0 Rocks Anchorage, Alaska: Largest Tremor In Region Since 2021REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

An earthquake of considerable magnitude, 6.0, shook the Anchorage metropolitan area Thursday morning and was the largest quake to strike south-central Alaska since 2021, according to the USGS.

The tremor occurred at 8:11 a.m. local time and was centered 12 kilometers, or 7 miles, west-northwest of Susitna, a region located about 67 miles, or 108 kilometers, northwest of Anchorage, the largest city in the state.

Minimal Damage, No Tsunami Threat

Despite the earthquake's strength, authorities reported that immediate infrastructure and public safety impacts appeared minimal, consistent with the quake's moderate depth.

Epicenter and Depth: The quake occurred at a depth of 69 kilometers (43 miles).

Infrastructure: Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance said in a social media post that municipal inspectors did not find any problems with major public infrastructure after the earthquake.

Tsunami Warning: The United States Tsunami Warning System rapidly determined that a tsunami would not be produced by the earthquake.

"Shakesgiving" And Seismic Context

It was a major reminder of Alaska's highly active seismic profile, coming as it did on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Largest in Years: The M6.0 quake is the largest to hit the south-central part of Alaska since a M6.1 in 2021. Alaska is known to be the most earthquake-prone state in the country and one of the most seismically active regions in the world, experiencing a M7 earthquake almost yearly.

Public Reaction: People took to social media to acknowledge the shake-up with humor, renaming the holiday as "Shakesgiving."

