Macron To Iran AT UNGA: Free French Hostages Now Or Face Snapback Sanctions Over Nuclear Ambitions

New York: French President Emmanuel Macron confronted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of three French citizens held under harsh conditions in Iran. Macron also pressed Tehran to honour its nuclear commitments, warning of coordinated action with European allies.

In a post on X (Twitter), he stated he met with President Pezeshkian and reiterated that Cecile Kohler, Jacques Paris and Lennart Monterlos, described as state hostages detained arbitrarily under inhumane conditions, must be released without delay.

He added that France’s stance is unwavering, “France never abandons its children. Our position is clear: Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.”

Macron highlighted Iran’s alleged continued failure to comply with its nuclear obligations and announced that France, together with Germany and the United Kingdom, had decided to trigger the Snapback mechanism, enabling the reimposition of sanctions.

He insisted that renewed talks are essential, making clear that conditions for negotiation are non-negotiable. The French president outlined the requirements he communicated to Tehran: full access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, complete transparency on enriched uranium stockpiles and the immediate resumption of negotiations.

“An agreement remains possible. Only a few hours are left. It is up to Iran to respond to the legitimate conditions we have set. For the security of the region, for the stability of the world,” Macron stressed.

The UNGA’s second day of debate also featured statements from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who emphasised the importance of collective action from all UN members, while highlighting the role of groups like the G7 and G20.

Macron’s assertive approach underlines France’s determination to combine human rights advocacy with urgent nuclear non-proliferation efforts, sending a clear signal to Tehran that time is running out.