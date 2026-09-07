/Madhya Pradesh’s global investment mission begins in Dubai

Led by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, a high-level delegation from Madhya Pradesh has begun a four-day visit to Dubai, UAE, aimed at boosting foreign direct investment (FDI), expanding global outreach, promoting industrial collaboration, and positioning the state as a top business destination. The delegation's itinerary includes attending the AIM Congress 2026 from September 7 to 9 to present Madhya Pradesh's key sectors, industrial strengths, and development plans.
Upon landing at Dubai International Airport, the delegation was received by officials from the Indian Mission. Later, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav met with nearly 50 members of the UAE-based Indian diaspora, led by Jitendra Vaidya, at the Hotel Fortune Atrium. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Yadav praised the diaspora as crucial partners in Madhya Pradesh's growth and international engagement.
Exhibition of ODOP and GI Products
At Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav inaugurated an exhibition highlighting the state's traditional artistic heritage, handicrafts, and handlooms through its One District One Product (ODOP) and Geographical Indication (GI) offerings.
Six signature items were showcased:
Betul: Bell metal craft
Ashoknagar: Chanderi sarees
Khargone (Maheshwar): Maheshwari sarees
Ujjain: Batik prints
Bhopal: Zari-Zardozi embroidery
Gwalior: Handwoven carpets
The initiative aims to link local artisans directly with international buyers, widen their global market presence, and generate fresh economic opportunities.
Diplomatic engagements & investment promotion
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav held discussions with India's Ambassador to the UAE, Dr. Deepak Mittal, and the Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. The meeting focused on leveraging the Indian Mission to strengthen trade ties and foster economic collaboration between the UAE and Madhya Pradesh.
Highlighting the state's available industrial land, strong logistics, robust infrastructure, strategic connectivity, and pro-investor policies, Dr. Yadav requested the Mission's assistance in connecting with UAE sovereign wealth funds, prominent corporate groups, and institutional investors. He also extended an invitation to both diplomatic leads to attend the upcoming Global Investors Summit-2027 (GIS-2027).
Interaction with the President of the Arab Parliament
During a special luncheon hosted for His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, Dr. Yadav discussed prospective partnerships in agriculture, trade, education, and tourism. He outlined Madhya Pradesh's capabilities across advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, textiles, renewable energy, logistics, and urban infrastructure.
Focusing on agricultural logistics, food processing, cold-chain systems, and export strategies, Dr. Yadav invited His Excellency Al Yamahi and an Arab business delegation to GIS-2027. Additionally, he requested His Excellency Al Yamahi to send special invitations for the summit to parliamentary leaders and Speakers across 22 Arab nations: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the UAE, and Yemen.
Media briefing on state development vision
Speaking to global media representatives, Dr. Yadav highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s advantages as an investment hub, citing its central geographical location, single-window clearance system, progressive policy framework, and expedited approvals. He emphasized that the state's goal extends beyond attracting capital to building long-term, dependable development partnerships.
Participation in the AIM Congress 'Tycoons Dinner'
The opening day concluded with Dr. Yadav attending the exclusive, invitation-only 'Tycoons Dinner' at AIM Congress 2026, hosted by its President, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. The event brought together international business figures, financial institutions, representatives from sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and senior government leaders.
Prominent attendees included:
Engineer Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem Al Mansoori: Chairman, Dubai Chambers
Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: President and CEO, Dubai Chambers
Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi: Secretary-General, GCC
Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro: Minister of Industry and Commerce, Kingdom of Bahrain
Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev: Secretary-General, Organization of Turkic States
Badr Jafar: Special Envoy, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Aisha Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla: Chairperson, Emirates Business Women Council
Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi: Chairman, Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development
André Wameso Nkwualoloki: Governor, Central Bank of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Emmanuel Tutuba: Governor, Bank of Tanzania
Karim Souaid: Governor, Banque du Liban
Sangbu Kim: Vice President, World Bank Group
Dr. Yadav engaged with key decision-makers and global investors at the dinner, detailing Madhya Pradesh's growth roadmap for GIS-2027 and its strengths in food processing, manufacturing, logistics, technology, renewable energy, and export-driven sectors.
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