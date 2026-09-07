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Madhya Pradesh’s global investment mission begins in Dubai

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has begun a four-day Dubai visit to attract global investment, strengthen UAE ties and showcase the state’s industrial, cultural and development potential at AIM Congress 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 09:21 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh’s global investment mission begins in Dubai

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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