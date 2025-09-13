Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2959524https://zeenews.india.com/world/madrid-cafe-explosion-vallecas-many-injured-2959524.html
NewsWorld
MADRID CAFE EXPLOSION

BREAKING: Explosion At Madrid Cafe Injures 21, Three Seriously

An explosion at the "Mis Tesoros" cafe in Madrid's Vallecas district has injured 21 people. Authorities are investigating a possible gas leak as the cause of the Saturday blast.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 09:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Explosion At Madrid Cafe Injures 21, Three SeriouslyExplosion At Madrid Cafe Injures 21, Three Seriously

An explosion at a cafe in Madrid's Vallecas district on Saturday injured 21 people, with three sustaining serious injuries, according to Spanish emergency services. The blast, which occurred around 3 p.m. local time, has prompted a large-scale emergency response and an ongoing investigation.

The powerful explosion ripped through the cafe, located in the south-central district of the Spanish capital, causing significant damage to the establishment and surrounding buildings. Police and fire services quickly cordoned off the area to secure the site and attend to the injured.

More details are awaited...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK