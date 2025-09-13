BREAKING: Explosion At Madrid Cafe Injures 21, Three Seriously

An explosion at a cafe in Madrid's Vallecas district on Saturday injured 21 people, with three sustaining serious injuries, according to Spanish emergency services. The blast, which occurred around 3 p.m. local time, has prompted a large-scale emergency response and an ongoing investigation.

The powerful explosion ripped through the cafe, located in the south-central district of the Spanish capital, causing significant damage to the establishment and surrounding buildings. Police and fire services quickly cordoned off the area to secure the site and attend to the injured.

More details are awaited...