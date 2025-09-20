Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Strikes Tajikistan Amid Risk Of Landslides And Floods

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan on Saturday afternoon, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Sharing the details in a post on X, NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 01:16 PM (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 10 km.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 20/09/2025 13:16:46 IST, Lat: 37.85 N, Long: 73.30 E, Depth: 10 km, Location: Tajikistan." Shortly earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 had also struck Tajikistan.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 20/09/2025 12:40:05 IST, Lat: 37.47 N, Long: 72.63 E, Depth: 10 km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS wrote on X.

Tajikistan is a mountainous country with diverse topography and is especially vulnerable to climate hazards. It is prone to earthquakes, floods, droughts, avalanches, landslides, and mudslides. The most vulnerable areas are glacier-dependent river basins supplying hydropower and irrigation water, fragile mountain ecosystems, and isolated forests with mountainous and riverine terrain, which makes them prone to landslides and land degradation.

According to the World Bank Climate Change Knowledge Portal, climate change is exacerbating Tajikistan's vulnerabilities, with 30 percent of glaciers predicted to disappear by 2050. Tajikistan also remains one of the most isolated countries in the world—a situation worsened by landslides, debris flows, and floods that can render bridges unsafe and roads impassable, gradually weakening flood defenses protecting the most exposed communities.

Above these chronic challenges is the threat of rare but potentially devastating earthquakes, with more than 60 percent of the country located in zones of high seismic risk.

Tajikistan's infrastructure is gradually deteriorating due to insufficient maintenance and repeated exposure to natural hazards. According to the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery, it is important to integrate hazard information and climate change scenarios with local knowledge when designing new or rehabilitated infrastructure to improve resilience over time.