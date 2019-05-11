close

Earthquake

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes near Iraq's Sulaimaniya: USGS

LONDON: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck near the Iraqi Kurdish city of Sulaimaniya on Saturday, the US Geological Survey reported. 

USGS said the earthquake occurred 71 km southeast of the city at a depth of 10 km. 

