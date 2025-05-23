Magnitude 5.9 Tremor Strikes Indonesia, No damage Reported

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Indonesia in the wee hours of Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers and there have been no reports of injuries or casualties yet.

On the same day, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Nepal on Friday, May 23, at 1:33 AM IST, with its epicenter located at latitude 29.36N and longitude 80.44E, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage from the quake. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) shared the update, and officials are closely monitoring the situation.

In a separate incident, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Greece yesterday, reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at a depth of 104 Km, with no reports of injuries or casualties as of now.