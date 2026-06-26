/Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Philippines, a day after deadly Venezuela quake

Just one day after a massive earthquake killed hundreds in Venezuela, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake struck at 7:42 pm local time (1142 GMT) at a depth of 65.7 kilometres (41 miles), about 21 kilometres southwest of Sarangani town on Mindanao Island, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
It occurred less than three weeks after a major tremor in the same region killed more than 80 people. No immediate tsunami warnings were issued.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, though authorities were actively assessing the situation.
This latest tremor follows a major earthquake that struck the southern Philippines earlier this month, which killed more than 80 people and caused widespread destruction across parts of Mindanao.
The Philippines is located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a highly active belt of seismic and volcanic activity encircling the Pacific Ocean, which makes earthquakes a frequent occurrence in the country.
The Venezuela earthquake
The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to at least 235, with thousands more injured, as rescue teams worked urgently to clear rubble and reach those still trapped.
The powerful 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes hit within a minute of each other on Wednesday evening, causing buildings to collapse and severely damaging the country’s main international airport.
Across the nation, people frantically searched for missing relatives, while social media was flooded with photographs and urgent appeals for information.
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