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Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Philippines, a day after deadly Venezuela quake

A powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines near Mindanao on Friday, just a day after a devastating earthquake in Venezuela claimed hundreds of lives.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Philippines, a day after deadly Venezuela quake
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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