BREAKING: Massive 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes North Pacific Near Japan

Earthquake: A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook the North Pacific Ocean on Friday morning, according to updates from the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at 08:14:15 IST at a depth of around 40 kilometres.

Sharing the details on X, the agency wrote: “EQ of M: 6.8, On: 12/12/2025 08:14:15 IST, Lat: 40.95 N, Long: 142.95 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean.”

Just three days earlier, on December 9, the same region experienced a 6.5 magnitude quake at a deeper point of 80 km. The NCS had similarly confirmed the event online, noting the coordinates and time of the seismic activity.

The area lies along the world’s most active earthquake zone the circum Pacific seismic belt, better known as the “Ring of Fire.” According to the USGS, nearly 81% of the world’s strongest earthquakes originate along this horseshoe shaped stretch that rims the Pacific Ocean. The region is formed by the collision and subduction of major tectonic plates, where oceanic plates slide beneath continental ones, triggering frequent and intense seismic events.

Some of history’s most destructive earthquakes including the 1960 Valdivia quake in Chile (magnitude 9.5) and the 1964 Alaska earthquake (magnitude 9.2) were generated within this belt. Globally, scientists estimate that around 500,000 earthquakes are detected each year; about 100,000 are strong enough to be felt, and close to 100 cause actual damage.

Stretching roughly 40,000 km and up to 500 km in width, the Ring of Fire wraps around most of the Pacific. Its modern structure has evolved over millions of years as subduction zones shifted and expanded beginning along the coasts of the Americas and East Asia around 115 million years ago, later developing across Indonesia and New Guinea, and eventually forming near New Zealand about 35 million years ago.

