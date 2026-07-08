/Maharashtra rain havoc: Mumbai, Thane, Pune on high alert; flood-like situations in several districts

While western parts of the state drown, the Marathwada region is still waiting for definitive relief. The crucial Jayakwadi Dam logged a fresh inflow of 1,493 cusecs over the last 24 hours, bringing its useful water stock to 28.24 per cent. Despite the inflow, this is significantly lower than the 49.65 per cent storage recorded on the same date last year, emphasising Marathwada's ongoing struggle with an uneven monsoon distribution.