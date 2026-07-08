Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Maharashtra rain havoc: Mumbai, Thane, Pune on high alert; flood-like situations in several districts

Maharashtra rain havoc: Mumbai, Thane, Pune on high alert; flood-like situations in several districts

Continuous monsoon rains have triggered flood-like conditions across Maharashtra, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting transport, and prompting IMD alerts, even as rainfall intensity is expected to ease in the coming days.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 12:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Maharashtra rain havoc: Mumbai, Thane, Pune on high alert; flood-like situations in several districts
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NCERT releases most revised textbooks up to class 9; Remaining books to be available by August
NCERT36 min ago
2
Loco pilot48 min ago
3
neet refund 202655 min ago
4
EPF Scheme 202658 min ago
5
pm modi indonesia visit59 min ago