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Major changes soon to US H-1B; why Indians professionals could be the hardest hit

The Trump administration has proposed sweeping changes to the US immigration system, including stricter H-1B visa rules, higher wage requirements, and tighter compliance measures that could significantly affect Indian professionals and students.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Major changes soon to US H-1B; why Indians professionals could be the hardest hit
Image Credit: ANI

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