Major Tragedy Averted In US: Southwest Pilot’s Swift Action Prevents Deadly Collison With Jet On Runway In Viral Video

In a surprising turn of events, the pilot of a Southwest Airlines plane in the United States made a last-minute change of plans and averted a serious mishappening at the Chicago Midway International Airport.

The pilot aborted the flight’s landing at the last minute to avoid potentially hitting another plane on the runway at Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday morning. The incident happened at around 8:50 am local time as the private jet, Bombardier Challenger 350, entered the runway without authorisation.

According to media reports, Southwest Flight 2504 landed safely at the Chicago airport after the flight crew had to perform a go-around to prevent a potential incident. The Southwest plane was coming in from Omaha, Nebraska, while the private jet was going to Knoxville, Tennessee, as per FlightRadar24.

The video footage of the incident was widely shared on social media. The video showed that Southwest Flight 2504 was making its last descent for the landing when suddenly a white private jet appeared on its runway.

The midway air traffic control corrected the information and issued a warning for the private jet’s pilot at least nine times to hold position away from centre runway 31, according to an NDTV report.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the close call.

After the video went viral on social media, netizens were seen praising the Southwest Airlines pilot and the flight crew for their swift action to avert tragedy.

This latest incident of near misses in the US surfaced following a few aviation disasters that took place recently. The incidents included the collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter that proved to be fatal. The other incidents are also under investigation by the FAA and the other organisation