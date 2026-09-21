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  • /Major US TV networks back CNN as Trump bars outlets; White House pool coverage suspended

Major US TV networks back CNN as Trump bars outlets; White House pool coverage suspended

CNN reported that the suspension applies specifically to presidential events, while standard coverage of other government functions remains unaffected.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Major US TV networks back CNN as Trump bars outlets; White House pool coverage suspended
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Major US TV networks back CNN as Trump bars outlets; White House pool coverage suspended
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