DONALD TRUMP

'Make A Deal Or We Are Out': Trump's Ultimatum To Zelenskyy Over Russia-Ukraine War

Trump issued an ultimatum to Zelenskyy after a heated argument at the White House. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2025, 06:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Make A Deal Or We Are Out': Trump's Ultimatum To Zelenskyy Over Russia-Ukraine War

The United States President, Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had a heated argument at the White House on Friday over the Russia-Ukraine war situation. Trump then issued an ultimatum, stating, "You are either going to make a deal, or we're out. And if we are out..."

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump stressed his belief that Zelenskyy had not broken any agreements with him.

"He might have broken deals with Obama and Bush, and he might have broken them with Biden...But he didn't break them with me. He wants to make a deal," he said.

"I don't know if you can make a deal. The problem is I have empowered you to be a tough guy, and I don't think you would be a tough guy without the United States...You are either going to make a deal or we're out and if we are out, you will fight it out. I don't think it's going to be pretty," he added.

Trump warned that Ukraine's negotiations without US support would lead to an unfavourable outcome.

"But once we sign that deal, you are in a much better position. But you're not acting at all thankful, and that's not a nice thing," Trump said.

Trump and Zelensky were scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 1 PM after signing a framework mineral agreement, but the plans were cancelled due to a confrontation involving Trump, Zelensky, and Vice President JD Vance.

(With ANI Inputs)

