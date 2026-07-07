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‘Make a deal' else 'we’ll finish the job’: Trump warns Iran after ‘one shot’ threat

Warning that the United States may strike critical Iranian infrastructure if it chooses to do so, US President Donald Trump has said Washington will either reach a deal with Iran or “finish the job”.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 05:33 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 05:36 AM IST
‘Make a deal' else 'we’ll finish the job’: Trump warns Iran after ‘one shot’ threat
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump. (Photo: White House)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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