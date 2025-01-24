‘Make In America Or...’: Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat At Davos Forum

US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, addressed the World Economic Forum via video conference. He urged business leaders to manufacture in the US, offering low taxes as an incentive. He warned of tariffs on companies that choose otherwise.

Trump also said he would press Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower oil prices. He claimed a drop in prices would end the Russia-Ukraine war immediately.

"United States has the largest amount of oil and gas in the world and I'm going to use it," the US President said in Davos, speaking from the White House. Donald Trump outlined plans to cut taxes, reduce regulations on industries, and take stronger action on illegal immigration.

However, Trump issued a stern warning, If a business doesn't manufacture its products in America, there would be tariffs to pay, he said.

"I will make America manufacturing superpower and the world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto," he said.

Donald Trump, who took over the US president’s chair on January 20 said a ‘golden age’ of America has begun, he added, "I promise to eliminate 10 old regulations for every new regulation... I am going to pass the largest tax cuts in the American history to help our people.”

Reiterating his election campaign rhetorics, Trump said that the entire planet would become more peaceful and prosperous due to the strong decisions in his second-term.

"A golden age of America has begun, our country would be soon stronger, united and more wealthier than ever," Trump added.

Attacking the previous Biden administration, Trump said, "My administration is acting with unprecedented pace to fix disasters we inherited from a totally inept group of people."

He noted that many global companies have already pledged billions of dollars to set up facilities in America. "We will restore common sense among Americans," he added.

Sworn in on January 20, the president declared that a golden age for America has begun with his second term, promising a more peaceful and prosperous world.

His inauguration coincided with the start of the five-day WEF Annual Meeting.

