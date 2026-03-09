'Making terrible humanitarian mistake': Trump urges Australia PM to grant asylum to Iran women's soccer team

US President Donald Trump has urged Australia to grant asylum to members of Iran’s women’s national soccer team, warning that forcing them to return home could put their lives at risk.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised Australia’s stance and described the potential deportation as a “terrible humanitarian mistake”, claiming the players could face severe consequences if they were sent back to Iran.

“Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don’t do it, Mr Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

The controversy emerged during the ongoing AFC Women's Asian Cup when the Iranian team declined to sing the national anthem before their match against South Korea women's national football team last week.

The gesture drew sharp criticism from commentators and officials in Iran. One commentator reportedly branded the players “wartime traitors” and called for strict punishment.

Although the squad later sang the anthem during two subsequent matches, Iranian state television continued to criticise their earlier protest, reportedly describing it as a “pinnacle of dishonour”.

The team had been expected to return to Iran after being eliminated from the tournament. However, concerns about the players’ safety have grown, prompting calls from activists and supporters for them to be granted protection abroad.

According to reports, at least five members of the team have taken refuge in a safe house following the controversy.

Supporters have also staged demonstrations urging authorities in Australia to protect the players. Crowds gathered holding the historic Lion and Sun flag, a symbol associated with Iran before the Iranian Revolution, while chanting “Save our girls”.

Human rights advocates warn that the athletes could face punishment if they are forced to return home, as the incident has drawn widespread criticism within Iran.

The situation has attracted growing international attention, with activists urging governments to ensure the safety of the players. Trump’s public appeal has further intensified the debate over whether Australia should grant asylum or allow the team members to remain abroad.

For now, the future of the Iranian footballers remains uncertain, as supporters continue to call for measures to protect them from being forced back to Iran.