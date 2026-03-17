Malaysia pulls out of trade deal with US – What it means for India, China and international trade

New Delhi: Malaysia has taken a clear stand on the trade policies of US President Donald Trump. The government in Kuala Lumpur says its trade deal with the United States is no longer valid after a ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Last month, the US Supreme Court struck down the reciprocal tariffs introduced under Trump’s second term in office. Malaysia’s decision has caught the attention of other major countries that signed deals with the United States earlier, including India, China and Japan.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz stated on March 15 that the Malaysia-United States Agreement on Reciprocal Trade had effectively collapsed after the US top court’s decision. He said the ruling made clear that the United States must provide solid legal grounds before imposing tariffs.

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A deal signed last year

Kuala Lumpur and Washington had signed the reciprocal trade agreement on October 26, 2025. As per the deal, there were plans for gradual reduction of tariffs. In the beginning, the duty on imports to the United States were around 47 percent. The agreement aimed to lower them to 24 percent and later to 19 percent. Some products would have zero duty.

Malaysia had also opened its market further to American businesses. The governments of the two countries had agreed to several policy adjustments that would allow greater access for US companies.

A major change came on February 20, 2026. The US Supreme Court cancelled the reciprocal tariff policy, stating that the tariffs did not have a proper legal basis.

Soon after that decision, President Trump introduced a 10 percent tariff on imports from all countries for a period of 150 days. The administration hinted at a possible rise to 15 percent in the near future. Washington also issued a warning that countries should not withdraw from previously signed trade arrangements. The message said any country that withdrew from the deal could face serious consequences.

During the India Today Conclave 2026, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said America expect India and other trading partners to honour agreements that has already been signed.

Pressure on other countries

A report from the Global Trade Research Initiative has pointed to two reasons that may push other governments toward similar decisions.

“The first reason is that after the US Supreme Court’s ruling, these agreements have lost their economic importance… Therefore, the preferential benefits under these agreements no longer exist,” the report stated.

The document also highlighted continuing trade pressure from Washington even after agreements are signed. Governments see new investigations and policy reviews. These steps keep uncertainty alive in international trade talks.

The report also said the United States has launched investigations into several countries. This means nations that inked trade deals before could face review and possible tariffs again.

Probe by US

On March 11, Washington announced a probe under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974 to examine structural overcapacity and production patterns in manufacturing sectors, and the list of countries under review includes China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Japan and India.

On March 12, US authorities made another announcement, stating that they had opened a separate investigation under Section 301 into alleged forced labour practices across 60 economies. The list of countries under investigation includes India, China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Pakistan.

If the same tariff rules continue to apply even without an agreement and trade pressure persists, then it is unclear why politically costly concessions should be maintained. Experts say that several other countries could follow Malaysia’s decision to cancel its trade deal.

India-US talks continue

India and the United States announced an initial trade deal late on February 1 that included removing an extra 25 percent tariff. Both countries also agreed to lower their reciprocal tariffs to around 18 percent.

Officials from New Delhi and Washington have continued negotiations toward a mutually beneficial trade agreement. The final timeline and detailed structure of that deal are unclear at this stage.