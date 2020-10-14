हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maldives

Maldives Opposition party member arrested in drug bust

A council member of Maldives opposition party, the People's National Congress (PNC) has been arrested in a drug bust in the country on October 12. Around 130 kilos of drugs were confiscated from a fishing vessel, the Maldives police announced in a press statement. 

Maldives Opposition party member arrested in drug bust
File photo

New Delhi: A council member of Maldives opposition party, the People's National Congress (PNC) has been arrested in a drug bust in the country on October 12. Around 130 kilos of drugs were confiscated from a fishing vessel, the Maldives police announced in a press statement. 

The development comes days after four Pakistanis were arrested in case of drug smuggling into the country.

While Pakistani media via sources claimed that Pakistan helped in busting the smuggling, the Maldives police commissioner dismissed the news report saying it was done with help of local intelligence.

The People's National Congress (PNC) is a party which is a split from another opposition party - the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM).

The PPM was the ruling party in the country under former president of Maldives Abdulla Yameen. Both parties share the same office and the same support base.

The parties PPM and PNC, are currently leading the #IndiaOut sentiment in the Maldives. The parties jointly have 8 members in the 87 members strong People's Majlis or Maldivian parliament. 

Tags:
MaldivesMaldives Opposition partyMaldives drug bust
Next
Story

Donald Trump dancing to YMCA leaves Twitter in splits, evokes funny reactions

  • 72,39,389Confirmed
  • 1,10,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M30S

Gonda Acid Attack : Encounter of Accused of Acid attack is questioned