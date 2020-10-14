Maldives Opposition party member arrested in drug bust

New Delhi: A council member of Maldives opposition party, the People's National Congress (PNC) has been arrested in a drug bust in the country on October 12. Around 130 kilos of drugs were confiscated from a fishing vessel, the Maldives police announced in a press statement.

The development comes days after four Pakistanis were arrested in case of drug smuggling into the country.

While Pakistani media via sources claimed that Pakistan helped in busting the smuggling, the Maldives police commissioner dismissed the news report saying it was done with help of local intelligence.

The People's National Congress (PNC) is a party which is a split from another opposition party - the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM).

The PPM was the ruling party in the country under former president of Maldives Abdulla Yameen. Both parties share the same office and the same support base.

The parties PPM and PNC, are currently leading the #IndiaOut sentiment in the Maldives. The parties jointly have 8 members in the 87 members strong People's Majlis or Maldivian parliament.