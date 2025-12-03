Advertisement
AFGHANISTAN

Man Shot Dead By Relatives As 80,000 Watch During Taliban’s Public Execution

In a shocking display of Taliban rule, a man accused of killing 13 people was publicly executed in Khost, marking the regime’s 11th execution since 2021.

 

Image Credit: ( IANS )

Afghanistan : Taliban authorities in Afghanistan on Tuesday publicly executed a man accused of murdering 13 members of a family in Khost, drawing a massive crowd to the sports stadium where the punishment was carried out. This marks the 11th execution since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

The latest killing comes as the regime continues to re-enforce strict interpretations of Sharia law, a shift that began after the chaotic withdrawal of US and NATO forces four years ago. Alongside public executions, the enforcement has also included sweeping restrictions—most notably the ban on education for women and girls, which remains one of the most criticised measures under Taliban rule.

