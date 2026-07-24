/Man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' stabs two near New York synagogue; hate crime probe underway

A 51-year-old man allegedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" stabbed two people, including a Jewish man, in separate attacks near a synagogue on Manhattan's Upper West Side on Thursday, prompting the New York Police Department (NYPD) to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime. The suspect, identified by police as Raul Morales, has been arrested in connection with both attacks.
One of the victims, identified as Moshe Yezhak Grunhaus, was attacked with a screwdriver after leaving the Jewish Centre following prayers marking a Jewish day of mourning for the destruction of the ancient temples in Jerusalem, officials said. A local rabbi confirmed that Grunhaus had attended the religious service before the assault.
The second victim, identified as Chok Sung, who is of East Asian descent, was stabbed with a knife nearby. Both attacks took place close to Central Park. Police said the victims were taken to hospital and are expected to recover.
New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said investigators were examining whether the assaults were motivated by hate.
"According to victim and witness statements, Morales yelled 'Allahu Akbar' during both attacks," Tisch said, adding that detectives were evaluating whether the case should be treated as a hate crime.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani also acknowledged the statements made by witnesses but said investigators were also looking into the suspect's mental health.
"The perpetrator yelled 'Allahu Akbar' during both attacks," Mamdani said in a post on X, adding that the NYPD's "initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor".
"These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city," he added.
Police said Morales was arrested after barricading himself inside a nearby public housing apartment. Tisch praised the actions of a member of the public who helped officers locate the suspect.
"I want to commend the bravery of a good Samaritan who led our officers to the location where the perpetrator was hiding," she said.
The incident has renewed concerns about anti-Semitic attacks in New York. City Council Speaker Julie Menin said, "The fear in the Jewish community is real. Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe in their neighbourhood, regardless of their faith or identity."
The United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York also responded, linking the attacks to what it described as an increasingly hostile environment for the city's Jewish community.
"These attacks came soon after Mayor Mamdani once again used his official platform to viciously attack Israel, the only Jewish state," the organisation said.
"We cannot ignore the dangerous climate created when elected leaders relentlessly portray Israel, and, by extension, the many Jewish New Yorkers who feel a deep connection to it, as uniquely evil and illegitimate," it added.
According to the NYPD, 152 confirmed hate crimes targeting Jewish people were recorded in New York City between January and May this year. Police also reported a 70 per cent rise in anti-Semitic incidents in May compared with the same month last year.
The investigation into Thursday's attacks remains ongoing as detectives continue to establish the motive.
(With IANS inputs)
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