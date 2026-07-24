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  • /Man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' stabs two near New York synagogue; hate crime probe underway

Man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' stabs two near New York synagogue; hate crime probe underway

One of the victims, identified as Moshe Yezhak Grunhaus, was attacked with a screwdriver after leaving the Jewish Centre following prayers marking a Jewish day of mourning for the destruction of the ancient temples in Jerusalem, officials said.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 12:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' stabs two near New York synagogue; hate crime probe underway
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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