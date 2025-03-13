Manchester Student Auctions Her Virginity, Hollywood Star Wins Bid For Rs....

Have you ever heard of someone auctioning their virginity? It may sound unusual, but a 22-year-old student from Manchester, UK, shocked many by doing just that. In a highly controversial move, Laura put her virginity up for auction through an escort agency’s platform, ultimately securing an astonishing £1.7 million (Rs 18 crore). The bidding attracted interest from influential figures, including politicians, business tycoons, and celebrities, with a Hollywood actor placing the winning bid.

According to The Mirror, despite being raised in a religious household, Laura has no regrets about her decision. She viewed it as a practical choice for financial stability, pointing out that many women lose their virginity without gaining anything substantial in return.

The auction sparked significant attention, with wealthy bidders competing for the opportunity. Laura revealed that among them were well-known politicians and business leaders. After finalizing the deal, she underwent a medical examination alongside the buyer to verify her virginity. The transaction was handled discreetly to ensure the privacy of all parties involved.

Although the experience brought her a life-changing sum and an encounter with a famous actor, Laura explained that her decision to use the escort agency Cinderella Escorts was based on logic rather than emotion. "The person I lost it to was unlikely to be my lifelong partner anyway," she stated. Describing herself as a "rational person," she remains firm in her choice, emphasizing that she has no regrets.