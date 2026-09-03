/'Will sanction them too': US reacts to PM Modi-Iran talks, warns against trade deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that countries helping Iran evade American sanctions could face penalties, while dismissing reports of an India-Iran trade deal. Rubio’s remarks came after PM Narendra Modi met Iranian officials, as Washington continues to pressure Tehran over its nuclear programme, revenue sources, armed groups and threats to global shipping.
Marco Rubio said countries have the right to pursue their own foreign policies and maintain contact with Tehran. However, he said Donald Trump had made Washington’s position clear on helping Iran generate revenue.
"I think what ultimately happens though is -- and the President’s been very clear -- is no country should be helping Iran evade sanctions," he said.
Rubio said countries should not create mechanisms that allow Iran to earn money that Washington believes could support terrorism or its nuclear programme.
"No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon. And if countries decide to do that, then we’re going to have to sanction them too," he added.
Rubio was asked about PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Iranian President and officials, along with reports that India and Iran were moving towards a trade agreement.
"Well, I don’t think there’s a trade deal between India and Iran," he said.
Rubio also acknowledged that countries around the world maintain their own diplomatic contacts with Tehran. He noted that Washington itself has communicated with representatives of the Iranian government during various discussions.
"Obviously, there are -- countries all develop their own foreign policy, and many countries around the world talk to the Iranian regime," he said.
Rubio said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains a central objective of the Trump administration. He said Washington would continue to use economic pressure while keeping military action as an option.
"Iran will never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon, certainly not as long as President Trump is in office," he said.
Rubio said Iran would continue to face economic pressure if it pursued a nuclear weapon. He also said the US could use military force when necessary to protect American forces and prevent threats to other countries.
"As long as they continue to endeavour or claim to want one, they’re going to pay a price for it, and that price is going to be primarily economic," he said.
Rubio also spoke about the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipping. He said Iran had continued firing at commercial ships, while the United States had destroyed mines placed in the strategic waterway.
"So we will continue to target those things that pose an imminent threat to our forces and to global shipping in the straits," he said.
Rubio said Washington would keep the waterway open and would not allow it to come under Iranian control.
"The straits will remain open, and they will not be under Iranian control," he said.
India and Iran have longstanding diplomatic and commercial ties. India has also been involved in developing Chabahar Port in Iran, which provides a trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia without passing through Pakistan.
The US warning comes as India continues to balance its commercial and strategic interests with its ties to Washington and Tehran. Rubio’s comments therefore put renewed focus on how sanctions could affect countries maintaining economic links with Iran.
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