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'Will sanction them too': US reacts to PM Modi-Iran talks, warns against trade deal

Rubio also dismissed reports of an India-Iran trade deal after PM Narendra Modi met Iranian officials, while stressing that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains a key Trump administration goal.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 08:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 08:55 AM IST
'Will sanction them too': US reacts to PM Modi-Iran talks, warns against trade deal
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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