'Denuclearise Pakistan immediately': Ex-Afghan MP Mariam Solaimankhil urges India's intervention amid 'open war' | VIDEO

In a stinging critique of Islamabad’s regional policy, Mariam Solaimankhil, a member of the Afghan Parliament in exile, has called on India to lead a global movement to denuclearize and sanction Pakistan. Her remarks come as the border conflict between the two neighbors escalated today into what Pakistan’s defence ministry has officially labeled an "open war."

A call for Indian intervention on the global stage

Speaking to news agency ANI, Solaimankhil emphasised that India possesses the international stature and strength to hold Pakistan accountable for decades of "terroristic deep state policies." She argued that a nation known for harboring high-profile terrorists cannot be trusted with a nuclear arsenal.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"India needs to bring this up on an international platform... How can a country that harboured Osama bin Laden and created dozens of terrorist organisations still have nuclear weapons?" Solaimankhil asked. "They should be denuclearised immediately, and India is strong enough to do that."

#WATCH | Los Angeles, USA: On Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan, the Member of Afghanistan’s Parliament in Exile, Mariam Solaimankhil says, "Every time Pakistan conducts an airstrike, they say they are killing 'terrorists,' yet I have not heard a single name of a terrorist… pic.twitter.com/LuFtde0kuQ — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

'War is a business' for Rawalpindi generals

The MP in exile pulled no punches regarding the internal power structure of Pakistan, describing the country not as a democracy but as a "military dictatorship." She alleged that the top brass in Rawalpindi has turned regional instability into a profitable enterprise.

"The gig is up for Pakistan," she stated. "Some people have made a business out of war, and those people are the generals in Rawalpindi." She also warned against Islamabad’s sophisticated "troll accounts" and media manipulation used to project a false sense of legitimacy while continuing destabilising activities in Afghanistan.

'Operation Ghaziabad lil-Haq': Kabul under fire

The interview follows a massive Pakistani military offensive codenamed Operation Ghaziabad lil-Haq. On Friday, Pakistani jets pounded strategic targets in Kabul and Kandahar, marking the first time Islamabad has targeted the Taliban’s southern power base since 2021.

Reports from AFP indicate that the strikes even hit a camp for returning Afghan refugees. The escalation was triggered by an Afghan retaliatory strike on Thursday night, which itself was a response to earlier Pakistani border raids.

The TTP factor and failed diplomacy

The root of the "open war" lies in Islamabad's accusation that the Taliban government provides sanctuary to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). While the Taliban denies these claims, a surge in TTP attacks inside Pakistan led Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to declare, X: "Now it is open war between you and us."

With the Qatar-Turkey-brokered ceasefire in ruins and major border crossings shut, the calls from Afghan leaders like Solaimankhil for Indian intervention highlight the shifting geopolitical alliances in South Asia.

ALSO READ | Bilaspur road accident: 4 Killed as trailer rams SUV on Raipur-Ratanpur highway