Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021819https://zeenews.india.com/world/mariam-solaimankhil-pakistan-denuclearization-india-afghanistan-open-war-3021819.html
NewsWorld'Denuclearise Pakistan immediately': Ex-Afghan MP Mariam Solaimankhil urges India's intervention amid 'open war' | VIDEO
PAKISTAN AFGHANISTAN BORDER CLASHES

'Denuclearise Pakistan immediately': Ex-Afghan MP Mariam Solaimankhil urges India's intervention amid 'open war' | VIDEO

Amid Pakistan's 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' airstrikes on Kabul, Afghan MP in exile Mariam Solaimankhil calls for India to lead global sanctions and denuclearize Islamabad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Denuclearise Pakistan immediately': Ex-Afghan MP Mariam Solaimankhil urges India's intervention amid 'open war' | VIDEOREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

In a stinging critique of Islamabad’s regional policy, Mariam Solaimankhil, a member of the Afghan Parliament in exile, has called on India to lead a global movement to denuclearize and sanction Pakistan. Her remarks come as the border conflict between the two neighbors escalated today into what Pakistan’s defence ministry has officially labeled an "open war."

A call for Indian intervention on the global stage

Speaking to news agency ANI, Solaimankhil emphasised that India possesses the international stature and strength to hold Pakistan accountable for decades of "terroristic deep state policies." She argued that a nation known for harboring high-profile terrorists cannot be trusted with a nuclear arsenal.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"India needs to bring this up on an international platform... How can a country that harboured Osama bin Laden and created dozens of terrorist organisations still have nuclear weapons?" Solaimankhil asked. "They should be denuclearised immediately, and India is strong enough to do that."

'War is a business' for Rawalpindi generals

The MP in exile pulled no punches regarding the internal power structure of Pakistan, describing the country not as a democracy but as a "military dictatorship." She alleged that the top brass in Rawalpindi has turned regional instability into a profitable enterprise.

"The gig is up for Pakistan," she stated. "Some people have made a business out of war, and those people are the generals in Rawalpindi." She also warned against Islamabad’s sophisticated "troll accounts" and media manipulation used to project a false sense of legitimacy while continuing destabilising activities in Afghanistan.

'Operation Ghaziabad lil-Haq': Kabul under fire

The interview follows a massive Pakistani military offensive codenamed Operation Ghaziabad lil-Haq. On Friday, Pakistani jets pounded strategic targets in Kabul and Kandahar, marking the first time Islamabad has targeted the Taliban’s southern power base since 2021.

Reports from AFP indicate that the strikes even hit a camp for returning Afghan refugees. The escalation was triggered by an Afghan retaliatory strike on Thursday night, which itself was a response to earlier Pakistani border raids.

The TTP factor and failed diplomacy

The root of the "open war" lies in Islamabad's accusation that the Taliban government provides sanctuary to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). While the Taliban denies these claims, a surge in TTP attacks inside Pakistan led Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to declare, X: "Now it is open war between you and us."

With the Qatar-Turkey-brokered ceasefire in ruins and major border crossings shut, the calls from Afghan leaders like Solaimankhil for Indian intervention highlight the shifting geopolitical alliances in South Asia.

ALSO READBilaspur road accident: 4 Killed as trailer rams SUV on Raipur-Ratanpur highway

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan shares first glimpse of son Farwaan from Mecca trip
Ikkis
Ikkis on OTT: When and where to watch Agastya Nanda’s film online
India vs South Africa
Why IND vs WI Super 8 clash is a direct shootout for T20 WC 2026 semis spot?
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Celebs shower love
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
Japan: UP CM Yogi visits advanced hydrogen plant in Yamanashi
Afghanistan
Pakistan suffers massive damage as Afghanistan launches retaliatory strike
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek, Hardik star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs
PM Modi Israel visit
PM Modi’s Israel visit sparks political debate, Opp raises Gaza concerns
mens ties
Stylish Men’s Ties To Elevate Formal Looks
Modi Israel visit
Mehbooba Mufti slams PM Modi for 'hugging Criminal' Netanyahu