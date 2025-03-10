Mark Carney Elected To Replace Justin Trudeau As Canada’s Next PM

Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of Canada’s Liberal Party and is set to replace Justin Trudeau as the country’s next prime minister.

Carney won on the first ballot in a leadership race triggered by Trudeau’s decision to step down in January. Trudeau’s exit followed growing unrest within his party and the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland from the cabinet.

For the past two months, Carney, a former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, was considered the frontrunner. His victory means he will take over as prime minister within days.

Carney’s Victory In Leadership Race

Carney defeated former cabinet minister Karina Gould, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, and businessman Frank Baylis. All four candidates received loud applause as they entered the convention hall and thanked their supporters for energizing the party.

A total of 151,899 party members voted in the leadership election, using a ranked-ballot system that gave equal weight to each riding. Carney secured a majority of votes, ensuring his position as party leader and Canada’s next prime minister. He will also lead the Liberals into the next federal election, which is expected soon. Polls indicate a close contest between the Liberals and the opposition Conservatives, according to CTV News.

Carney’s Political Future

Despite being elected as the new prime minister, Carney has never held public office and is not currently a Member of Parliament. It remains unclear which riding he will contest, but he has confirmed his intention to run for a seat in the next election.

Trudeau’s Farewell Speech

Ahead of the leadership announcement, Justin Trudeau reflected on the Liberal Party’s achievements over the past decade. Speaking at the Liberal Leadership Convention, he told supporters, "I am damn proud of what we've done over these past 10 years for the middle class and the people working hard to join it."

Trudeau urged Liberals to continue their efforts, stating, "There is a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth!"

In one of his final speeches as prime minister, Trudeau warned against taking democracy for granted. "Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given," he said. "None of those happened by accident. None of them will continue without effort."

He also recalled how former Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson raised the Canadian flag on Parliament Hill 60 years ago. "Sixty years later, there are still so many more chapters to write. And I can tell you the world is looking to see what Canadians will do," he said, as reported by CBC News.

Reflecting on his political journey, Trudeau noted that the Liberal Party was in third place when he took over as leader in 2013. "It's when you try to count us out that we Liberals show our true mettle," he said.

He also acknowledged two key figures who have been with him throughout his leadership—his longtime photographer Adam Scotti and his chief of staff Katie Telford.

With Carney taking over, the Liberal Party now prepares for a new chapter under his leadership.

(With ANI inputs)