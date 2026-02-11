Mark Zuckerberg buys $150M Miami mansion: Meta CEO joins Jeff Bezos in 'billionaire bunker'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are reportedly adding to their extensive real estate holdings in one of the most exclusive areas in the world. The couple plans to buy a luxurious, newly completed waterfront mansion on Indian Creek, a gated artificial island known as the "Billionaire Bunker."

The deal, worth between $150 million and $200 million, places Zuckerberg in a neighborhood that serves as a haven for the world's most powerful leaders and celebrities.

The seller and the record-breaking price

According to the Wall Street Journal, the property is being sold by a limited liability company connected to Peter Cancro, the founder of Jersey Mike’s Subs. While the exact price is not public, sources close to the deal suggest it could hit $200 million.

This valuation showed the increasing demand for land on Indian Creek. Last year, a nearby undeveloped lot of similar size sold for an impressive USD 105 million.

Architectural marvel: Waterfront living

The mansion exemplifies modern luxury, located right across from Biscayne Bay. Notable features of the estate include:

- Expansive design: Large terraces that wrap around the building's corners, offering sweeping ocean views.

- Lush landscaping: Renderings from CMA Design Studio show intricate water features, a signature pool, and distinctive blue shutters.

- Private access: A dedicated private dock for direct sea travel to and from the island.

Inside the 'billionaire bunker'

Indian Creek is a high-security, man-made island with its own police force and a prestigious golf course at its center. Zuckerberg's move to the island underscores its status as a premier location for global wealth.

His new neighbors will include a list of the ultra-wealthy:

- Amazon founder: Jeff Bezos

- Sports icons: Tom Brady and the Beckhams

- Finance leaders: Carl Icahn and Norman Braman

A warm welcome from next door

Zuckerberg's immediate neighbors will be billionaire auto tycoon Norman Braman and his wife, Irma Braman. In a brief statement, Irma confirmed that the tech leader plans to move into the property later this year.

"We're happy to have him," she told the Wall Street Journal, indicating a smooth transition for the Meta founder into his new high-profile home.

Zuckerberg's real estate empire

This Miami purchase added another asset to Zuckerberg's broad property collection. He already owns significant estates in:

- Lake Tahoe: Luxury retreats in Northern California.

- Kauai, Hawaii: A large, controversial compound on the Garden Isle.

- Palo Alto: His main residence near Meta’s headquarters.

