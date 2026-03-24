Market mayhem amid Middle East tensions: Trump’s statements spark $3 trillion fluctuation

The ongoing Middle East conflict continues unabated, with no signs of de-escalation despite claims of diplomatic engagement. A recent announcement by Donald Trump regarding talks with Iran and a temporary pause in military action briefly influenced global financial markets, but was quickly contradicted by Iran, which denied any such negotiations. Even on the 25th day, the war situation remains unchanged.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis, highlighting how Trump’s statement led to unprecedented volatility in the US financial markets. Within just 70 minutes, the US stock market witnessed a dramatic swing of nearly $3 trillion, raising serious concerns about market manipulation and speculative trading.

The sequence began before the US markets opened. Around 6:50 AM (US time), there was a sudden surge in trading volumes in S&P futures and crude oil markets, with reports indicating buy orders worth $1.5 billion. At that moment, global sentiment was negative, oil prices had touched $114 per barrel, while gold and silver were declining amid fears of escalation following Trump’s earlier warning of strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

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However, at 7:04 AM, Trump posted on his social media platform announcing talks with Iran and a five-day halt on attacks. This triggered an immediate positive reaction. By 7:10 AM, the S&P index had jumped 240 points, oil prices dropped sharply to around $96 per barrel, and the US market capitalization surged by nearly $2 trillion.

The optimism was short-lived. At 7:37 AM, Iran rejected Trump’s claims, calling them false. This led to a rapid reversal in market sentiment. By 8:00 AM, the S&P index had fallen by 120 points, wiping out nearly $1 trillion in market value. The entire episode, from surge to decline, unfolded within just over an hour, marking one of the most dramatic pre-market swings in recent times.

Simultaneously, significant activity was recorded in oil futures trading. Around $580 million worth of sell orders were executed within seconds, aligning closely with stock market movements. Estimates suggest that some traders may have earned up to $100 million within minutes by accurately predicting both the rise in equities and the fall in oil prices.

A report by the Financial Times noted that large bets were placed even before Trump’s announcement, anticipating exactly such market movements. This has raised questions about whether certain individuals had prior access to sensitive information, leading to allegations of insider trading and market manipulation.

Iranian officials, including parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, dismissed Trump’s claims and suggested that such narratives could be used to influence financial and oil markets. The controversy has intensified scrutiny over the relationship between political statements and financial gains.

Analysts have also pointed to a pattern in Trump’s recent statements. On multiple occasions, remarks suggesting de-escalation were made on active trading days, boosting markets, while more aggressive warnings were issued during weekends when markets were closed. This trend has been described in sections of the US media as a cycle of announcement, contradiction, and market oscillation.

Beyond financial markets, the global impact of the conflict is becoming increasingly severe. Rising oil prices have strained economies across more than 80 countries, leading to fuel rationing, increased inflation, and economic disruptions. Nations such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are facing acute energy challenges, while import costs for oil-dependent countries have surged significantly.

The situation reflects a broader concern often highlighted by thinkers like Karl Marx and Noam Chomsky, that wars tend to benefit a select few while imposing high costs on the majority.

As the conflict continues, the intersection of geopolitics and financial markets remains under close watch. The scale and timing of recent trades, combined with political developments, have prompted calls for greater transparency and regulatory scrutiny in the US financial system.