Martha Washington To Melania Trump: Full List Of US First Ladies Through The Age

The role of the First Lady has transformed significantly over the years, with each woman leaving her unique mark on the position. From hosting foreign dignitaries to championing social causes, First Ladies have had the ability to shape American culture and influence global affairs.

Some, like Martha Washington, preferred a more private role, while others, such as Dolley Madison and Jacqueline Kennedy, embraced the public spotlight, becoming cultural icons and advocates for significant societal progress.

As the transition to Donald Trump’s presidency draws to a close, Melania Trump prepares to redefine the role of First Lady in her own distinctive style.

With that, let’s explore the complete timeline of U.S. First Ladies and their contributions throughout history:

Martha Dandridge Custis Washington

Martha was born in 1731, She served as First Lady from April 30, 1789, to March 4, 1797. She was the wife of George Washington.

Abigail Adams

Abigail was born in 1744, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1797, to March 4, 1801. She was the wife of John Adams.

Martha Jefferson Randolph (Martha "Patsy" Randolph)

Martha was born in 1772, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1801, to March 4, 1809. She was the daughter of Thomas Jefferson.

Dolley Todd Madison

Dolley was born in 1768, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1809, to March 4, 1817. She was the wife of James Madison.

Elizabeth Monroe

Elizabeth was born in 1768, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1817, to March 4, 1825. She was the wife of James Monroe.

Louisa Catherine Adams

Louisa was born in 1775, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1825, to March 4, 1829. She was the wife of John Quincy Adams.

Emily Donelson

Emily was born in 1807, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1829, to November 26, 1834. She was the niece of Andrew Jackson.

Sarah Jackson

Sarah was born in 1803, She served as First Lady from November 26, 1834, to March 4, 1837. She was the daughter-in-law of Andrew Jackson.

Sarah Angelica Van Buren

Sarah was born in 1818, She served as First Lady from November 27, 1838 to March 4, 1841. She was the daughter-in-law of Martin Van Buren.

Anna Tuthill Harrison

Anna was born in 1775, She served as First Lady in March 4, 1841 to April 4, 1841. She was the wife of William Henry Harrison.

Jane Findlay Harrison

Jane was born in 1804, She served as the first acting lady fro March 4, 1841 to April 4, 1841. She was the daughter-in-law of William Henry Harrison.

Letitia Christian Tyler

Letitia was born in 1790, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1841 to September 10, 1842. She was the wife of John Tyler.

Priscilla Tyler

Priscilla was born in 1816, She served as First Lady from September 10, 1842 to June 26, 1844. She was the daughter-in-law of John Tyler.

Julia Gardiner Tyler

Julia was born in 1820, She served as First Lady from June 6, 1844 to March 4, 1845. She was the wife of John Tyler.

Sarah Childress Polk

Sarah was born in 1803, She served as First Lady from 1845 to 1849. She was the wife of James K. Polk.

Margaret Mackall Taylor

Margaret was born in 1788, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1849 to June 9, 1850. She was the wife of Zachary Taylor.

Abigail Fillmore

Abigail was born in 1798, She served as First Lady from June 9, 1850 to March 4, 1853. She was the wife of Millard Fillmore.

Jane Means Pierce

Jane was born in 1806, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1853 to March 4, 1857. She was the wife of Franklin Pierce.

Harriet Rebecca Lane Johnston

Harriet was born in 1830, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1857 to March 4, 1861. She was the niece of James Buchanan.

Mary Ann Todd Lincoln

Mary was born in 1818, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1861 to April 15, 1865. She was the wife of Abraham Lincoln.

Eliza McCardle Johnson

Eliza was born in 1810, She served as First Lady from April 15, 1865 to March 4, 1869. She was the wife of Andrew Johnson.

Julia Boggs Grant

Julia was born in 1826, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1869 to March 4, 1877. She was the wife of Ulysses S. Grant.

Lucy Hayes

Lucy was born in 1831, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1877, to March 4, 1881. She was the wife of Rutherford B. Hayes.

Lucretia Garfield

Lucretia was born in 1832, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1881, until September 19, 1881. She was the wife of James A. Garfield.

Mary McElroy

Mary was born in 1841, She served as First Lady from September 19, 1881, to March 4, 1885. She was the sister of Chester A. Arthur.

Rose Cleveland

Rose was born in 1846, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1885, to June 2, 1886. She was the sister of Grover Cleveland.

Frances Cleveland

Frances was born in 1864, She served as First Lady from June 2, 1886, to March 4, 1889. She was the wife of Grover Cleveland.

Caroline Harrison

Caroline was born in 1832, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1889, to October 25, 1892. She was the wife of Benjamin Harrison.

Mary Harrison McKee

Mary was born in 1858, She served as First Lady from October 25, 1892, to March 4, 1893. She was the daughter of Benjamin Harrison.

Frances Clara Cleveland Preston

Frances was born in 1864, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1893, to March 4, 1897. She was the wife of Grover Cleveland.

Ida McKinley

Ida was born in 1847, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1897, to September 14, 1901. She was the wife of William McKinley.

Edith Kermit Roosevelt

Edith was born in 1861, She served as First Lady from September 14, 1901, to March 4, 1909. She was the wife of Theodore Roosevelt.

Helen Louise "Nellie" Taft

Helen was born in 1861, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1909, to March 4, 1913. She was the wife of William Howard Taft.

Ellen Wilson

Ellen was born in 1860, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1913, to August 6, 1914. She was the wife of Thomas Woodrow Wilson.

Margaret Woodrow Wilson

Margaret was born in 1886, She served as First Lady from August 6, 1914, to December 18, 1915. She was the daughter of Thomas Woodrow Wilson.

Edith Wilson

Edith was born in 1872, She served as First Lady from December 18, 1915, to March 4, 1921. She was the wife of Thomas Woodrow Wilson.

Florence Harding

Florence was born in 1860, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1921, to August 2, 1923. She was the wife of Warren G. Harding.

Grace Anna Coolidge

Grace was born in 1879, She served as First Lady from August 2, 1923, to March 4, 1929. She was the wife of Calvin Coolidge.

Lou Hoover

Lou was born in 1874, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1929, to March 4, 1933. She was the wife of Herbert Hoover.

Anna Eleanor Roosevelt

Anna was born in 1884, She served as First Lady from March 4, 1933, to April 12, 1945. She was the wife of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Elizabeth “Bess” Truman

Elizabeth was born in 1885, She served as First Lady from April 12, 1945, to January 20, 1953. She was the wife of Harry S. Truman.

Mary Geneva "Mamie" Eisenhower

Mamie was born in 1896, She served as First Lady from January 20, 1953, to January 20, 1961. She was the wife of Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Jacqueline "Jackie" Kennedy

Jacqueline was born in 1929, She served as First Lady from January 20, 1961, to November 22, 1963. She was the wife of John F. Kennedy.

Claudia (Lady Bird) Johnson

Claudia was born in 1912, She served as First Lady from November 22, 1963, to January 20, 1969. She was the wife of Lyndon B. Johnson.

Thelma “Pat” Nixon

Thelma was born in 1912, She served as First Lady from January 20, 1969, to August 9, 1974. She was the wife of Richard Nixon.

Elizabeth Anne Ford

Elizabeth was born in 1918, She served as First Lady from August 9, 1974, to January 20, 1977. She was the wife of Gerald Ford.

Rosalynn Carter

Rosalynn was born in 1927, She served as First Lady from January 20, 1977, to January 20, 1981. She was the wife of Jimmy Carter.

Nancy Reagan

Nancy was born in 1921, She served as First Lady from January 20, 1981, to January 20, 1989. She was the wife of Ronald Reagan.

Barbara Bush

Barbara was born in 1925, She served as First Lady from January 20, 1989, to January 20, 1993. She was the wife of George H. W. Bush.

Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton

Hillary was born in 1947, She served as First Lady from January 20, 1993, to January 20, 2001. She is the wife of Bill Clinton.

Laura Bush

Laura was born in 1946, She served as First Lady from January 20, 2001, to January 20, 2009. She is the wife of George W. Bush.

Michelle Obama

Michelle was born in 1964, She served as First Lady from January 20, 2009, to January 20, 2017. She is the wife of Barack Obama.

Melania Trump

Melania was born in 1970, She served as First Lady from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021. She is the wife of Donald Trump.

Jill Biden

Jill was born in 1951. She served the role of First Lady on January 20, 2021, and her tenure will end today, January 20, 2025. She is the wife of Joe Biden.

Melania Trump

Melania was born in 1970. Melania Trump will once again become the First Lady of the United States. She will assume the role on January 20, 2025, and her tenure may end in 2029. She is the wife of Donald Trump.