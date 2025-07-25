Martial Law In Thailand As Border Conflict With Cambodia Escalates, Travel Advisory Issued

Thailand has declared a state of emergency in several of its eastern border provinces as clashes with Cambodian forces intensified over the weekend, widening beyond initial flashpoints. The government has also issued a travel advisory, warning citizens to avoid affected areas.

According to reports, tensions flared near the disputed Preah Vihear Temple area, a long-standing point of contention between the two countries. What began as a minor military standoff has now expanded into a broader conflict, with both sides exchanging gunfire and deploying reinforcements along the volatile border region.

Thailand government announced the emergency late Friday, enforcing curfews, roadblocks, and enhanced military presence in provinces including Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. These measures aim to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of civilians, several of whom have already been evacuated from high-risk zones.

Local media suggest that both sides used small arms and artillery fire, with damage reported in several villages along the border. While there has been no official word on casualties, unconfirmed reports hint at injuries among both Thai and Cambodian troops. The situation on the ground remains tense, with military units on high alert.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a public advisory, urging Thai citizens to avoid traveling to or through the affected border areas. Those currently in the region have been asked to stay indoors and closely follow instructions from local authorities.

Cambodia, too, has reportedly reinforced its side of the border. According to reports, Cambodian officials accused Thailand of aggressive posturing, while Thailand maintains it was acting in self-defence.

ASEAN countries are closely monitoring the situation and are expected to push for peace talks. Thailand’s Prime Minister, in a brief address, stated, “We remain committed to peace but will take all steps necessary to protect our people and sovereignty.”