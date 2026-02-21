Begging for loans, buying gulfstreams: The shocking math behind Pak Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz's Rs 1,000 cr 'VIP toy' | SHOCKING Video

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is at the centre of a political storm after a US-registered Gulfstream G500 luxury jet quietly arrived in the province. The opposition criticised the purchase as an extravagant "VIP toy" in a struggling economy. However, the provincial government claims the jet is the foundation for a new provincial airline, Air Punjab.

The controversy started on February 16, after open-source intelligence accounts flagged a Gulfstream GVII-G500 from 2019 (Registration: N144S) flying from Lahore to Sialkot under the call sign 'Punjab 2. 'This call sign is typically reserved for the Chief Minister’s official trips.

The Rs 10 billion price tag

A 2019 Gulfstream G500 is valued between $38 million and $42 million, which is over 10 billion Pakistani rupees. Critics quickly noted the staggering costs:

The PIA comparison: The price of this single jet is about equal to the reported privatisation price of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Automotive scale: The cost matches the price of more than 3,000 Suzuki Alto cars in the current Pakistani market.

Operating costs: Industry sources estimate annual maintenance, fuel, and crew expenses will add ₹80–86 crore to the provincial budget.



Air Punjab: A commercial venture or VIP cover?

To address the backlash, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari stated that the plane was not a personal purchase. She said, "A fleet is being built for Air Punjab; this plane is a link in that chain," referring to the provincial airline established in July 2025.

The government’s plan for Air Punjab includes:

Launch date: Commercial domestic operations are set to begin in April 2026 with an initial fleet of seven aircraft.

VIP policy: Officials claim there will be no separate aircraft for VIP use. When the CM travels via Air Punjab, the government will reportedly pay the full commercial fare.

Fleet induction: The CM's existing helicopter will also be integrated into the airline’s operational assets.

CM Maryam Nawaz supported this initiative, saying it would reduce Punjab’s dependence on the federal government or the Pakistan Air Force for official travel.

Expert skepticism: 'Not economically viable'

The government's claim of a "commercial airline" has faced sharp criticism from economic and aviation experts.

Former Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail challenged the reasoning on social media. He argued that no commercial airline uses 10-to-16-seat business jets like the Gulfstream G500. "It is not economically viable for airline operations,” he stated. He suggested the jet’s luxury features, which include customizable living areas and ultra-long-range capabilities, cater specifically to heads of state or corporate transport, not public routes.

Political backlash amidst the debt crisis

The timing of this purchase has united opposition parties, including Imran Khan’s PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami, in condemnation. Former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair questioned the ethics of spending in a nation where nearly 45% of the population lives below the poverty line.

Punjab currently faces a debt burden exceeding ₹1.7 trillion. Critics argue that spending billions on a luxury jet while the public struggles with inflation sends an inappropriate message to voters.

The real test of the government’s claim will come in April. If "Air Punjab" fails to launch with paying passengers, the Gulfstream G500 could remain a symbol of provincial excess.

