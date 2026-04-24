Masood Azhar on deathbed? Intelligence signals turmoil as mystery around Jaish-e-Mohammad chief deepens: Report

NEW DELHI: The mystery around Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar is growing with each passing day. His own cadres have been questioning the top leadership about his whereabouts. There are claims within the JeM that their chief is on his deathbed. The terror group’s leadership has been fighting such rumours and has been asking the cadres to calm down and stay hopeful. The Indian agencies, however, confirm that Azhar is not nearing his death. However, they add that his health is fragile, and he is not facing any life-threatening condition. He is unwell and mentally down.

The top leadership has intentionally kept him behind closed doors, as they do not want the cadres to see him in the condition that he is in, the official also added. Another official said that Azhar would never be able to fully lead the outfit again. He lost a lot of his close family members during Operation Sindoor, and this has upset him a lot. He has refused to come out and even speak with the members of his outfit since then.

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Another official said that before Operation Sindoor, Azhar was alright. He had health issues, but he did make public appearances and met with his people regularly. All this has stopped now, and he confines himself to his home and only meets with a select few, the official said.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that this is the first time that Azhar appears to be vulnerable. He is known to be fiery when he talks, and the attacks that he plans against India are lethal in nature. His speeches and the manner in which he conducted himself are what made him so popular among his cadre. All these aspects are missing in him, and this has, in turn, made the cadres demoralised, the official also added.

The agencies have also picked up information that prayers for Azhar are being held regularly. They pray for his good health and hope that he will come out in the open once again. The number of prayer meetings that are being held is what set off rumours about his health condition.

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Many within the Jaish-e-Mohammad feel that the leadership is hiding something big from them. The recruitments into the Jaish-e-Mohammad are ongoing, but at a very small scale. Azhar would meet with all the recruits and give them a pep talk once they joined the outfit. The few recruits who have joined the JeM were spoken to by other leaders and not Azhar.

An official said that for all recruits, meeting with Azhar was a big deal. They look up to him as a hero and a father figure, and he is the reason why many even decided to be part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, the official said.

For a few months after Operation Sindoor, the Jaish-e-Mohammad managed to keep the cadres quiet by circulating old videos and audio clips of Azhar. However, their patience began to run out, and questions about Azhar became louder. Further within the outfit, there is too much discussion about their chief.

The top leadership is finding it hard to keep the cadres calm and is clearly aware that the situation may blow up soon.

Officials say that the cadres would sooner or later have to be told about Azhar and his real condition. The official also added that they are likely to push this some more until they find a new leader. The hunt for a new leader is on, and once that takes place, the real picture about Azhar would become clear for all the cadres of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, the official added.