‘Mass Murderer, Shame On You’: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Booed In US

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, currently on a trip to the US, found himself in the crosshairs of protestors, apparently comprising overseas Pakistani citizens, as they protested against him and also shouted slogans, calling him a ‘mass murderer’. The embarrassment for the Pakistan Army Chief only got amplified as the videos of protestors calling him names got widely circulated on social media. Many videos showed people booing and shouting at him while he arrived at a hotel in Washington.

Slogans like ‘Shame on You’ and ‘Islamabad Ka Qatil’ were raised against him while banners depicting him as ‘Mass Murderer’ were waved on the streets. Other slogans like ‘Asim Munir, you are a coward’ were also heard in the videos. The wave of anger and public backlash against Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff left the General as well as the terror-sponsoring nation red-faced over the fiasco, as his US visit was rather touted as Pakistan’s dexterous manoeuvring, in the wake of India’s diplomatic outreach to the global fraternity.

Many protesters called him a despotic dictator, blaming him for the murder of democracy, stating that ‘when dictators rise, democracy dies.’ Imran Khan-led PTI’s overseas unit in the US also re-shared videos of demonstrations, where protestors could be seen gathering outside the hotel and chanting slogans against Pakistan’s top military commander.

Sharing the video of a stir against Munir, it wrote on X, “Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC are protesting outside the Four Seasons hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he’s committed against the people of Pakistan.”

Earlier, Asim Munir’s visit to the US hogged the headlines as it was initially reported that he was due to attend the military parade along with Donald Trump. However, the US administration denied the reports, with a White House official stating, “This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited."

Pakistan Army Chief has been in the thick of controversy ever since his provocative and inflammatory public address on perpetuating the two-nation theory, relating to India and Pakistan, earned him a wave of criticism and rebuke online.