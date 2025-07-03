Mass Shooting Outside Chicago Nightclub Leaves 4 Dead, 14 Injured

New Delhi: In a devastating incident late Wednesday night, four people were killed and at least 14 others injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in Chicago’s River North neighbourhood, according to media reports.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. local time outside Artis Lounge, located in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue. Witnesses said a vehicle drove past the club, and at least one occupant opened fire on a crowd gathered outside. The suspect(s) fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Chicago police confirmed that four people lost their lives in the attack, including two men aged 24 and 25, and two women whose identities have not been released. The 14 injured victims, many in their 20s and 30s, were rushed to nearby hospitals. Authorities said at least four of them are in critical condition.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made, and investigators continue to search for the suspect(s). Police have appealed to the public for information that could aid the ongoing investigation.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and law enforcement officials are reviewing surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

The River North area, known for its vibrant nightlife, was left shaken by the violence, as residents and officials voiced concern over rising gun violence in the city.