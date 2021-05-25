हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Mass vaccination during pandemic a historic blunder: Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier

Many epidemiologists know it and are "silent" about the problem known as "antibody-dependent enhancement," Montagnier said.

File Photo

New Delhi: French virologist and Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier called mass vaccination against the coronavirus during the pandemic "unthinkable" and a historical blunder that is "creating the variants" and leading to deaths from the disease, LifeSite News reported.

"It’s an enormous mistake, isn’t it? A scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake," Montagnier said in an interview translated and published by the RAIR Foundation US.

"The history books will show that because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants," the report said.

"It is the antibodies produced by the virus that enable an infection to become stronger," he said in an interview with Pierre Barnerias of Hold-Up Media earlier this month.

While variants of viruses can occur naturally, Montagnier said that vaccination is driving the process. "What does the virus do? Does it die or find another solution?

"It is clear that the new variants are created by antibody-mediated selection due to the vaccination."

Vaccinating during a pandemic is "unthinkable" and is causing deaths, the winner of the 2008 Nobel Prize for Medicine said.

"The new variants are production and result from the vaccination. You see it in each country, it’s the same: in every country deaths follow vaccination," he said, as per the report.

