Massive Explosions Heard In Venezuela's Capital, Caracas, Amid Reports Of Suspected US Airstrikes
VENEZUELA

Massive Explosions Heard In Venezuela’s Capital, Caracas, Amid Reports Of Suspected US Airstrikes

Several explosions were reported in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas on Saturday, with the cause still unclear. Witnesses also reported hearing aircraft flying over the city.

Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Massive Explosions Heard In Venezuela’s Capital, Caracas, Amid Reports Of Suspected US AirstrikesImage: Social Media/ X

Several explosions were reported in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas on Saturday, with the cause still unclear. Witnesses also reported hearing aircraft flying over the city, BNO reported.

 

