NewsWorldMassive Explosions Heard In Venezuela’s Capital, Caracas, Amid Reports Of Suspected US Airstrikes
Massive Explosions Heard In Venezuela’s Capital, Caracas, Amid Reports Of Suspected US Airstrikes
Several explosions were reported in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas on Saturday, with the cause still unclear. Witnesses also reported hearing aircraft flying over the city.
Trending Photos
Several explosions were reported in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas on Saturday, with the cause still unclear. Witnesses also reported hearing aircraft flying over the city, BNO reported.
BREAKING: Dozens of explosions heard in Caracas, Venezuela from suspected U.S. airstrikes. - BNOpic.twitter.com/RmIw2JiDIU — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) January 3, 2026
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement