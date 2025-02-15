Federal Layoffs: Nearly 10,000 Workers Fired as Trump, Musk Push Restructuring

Thousands of federal employees, including nearly 1,300 staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), were fired on Friday as part of a sweeping effort by President Donald Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk to downsize the government. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed the move but did not provide detailed answers about the layoffs.

Thousands Fired In One Day

Officials from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) expected most of the agency's 5,200 probationary employees to be fired, according to an audio recording from a National Institutes of Health (NIH) meeting. In that meeting, an NIH office director mentioned that a few staff with specialized skills might be spared. The terminated employees were set to receive emails informing them of their dismissal by Friday afternoon.

At the CDC, around 1,300 probationary employees—nearly 10% of the agency’s workforce—lost their jobs. The decision was communicated verbally to CDC leaders in a meeting with HHS officials on Friday morning, according to a federal official who attended but spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Some of the fired employees were expected to receive four weeks of paid administrative leave, according to the federal official and the meeting recording.

HHS Defends Layoffs

HHS officials did not clarify the criteria used for the cuts. In an emailed statement, Andrew Nixon, HHS director of communications, said, “HHS is following the Administration’s guidance and taking action to support the President’s broader efforts to restructure and streamline the federal government. This is to ensure that HHS better serves the American people at the highest and most efficient standard.”

HHS employs over 80,000 people and oversees 13 agencies, including the NIH, CDC, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The department also provides health coverage to nearly half the U.S. population through Medicare and Medicaid and plays a critical role in regulating medicines, vaccines, and food safety.

CDC Takes a Major Hit

The CDC, which had about 13,000 employees before the cuts, is responsible for protecting Americans from outbreaks and public health threats. The layoffs included all 50 first-year officers in the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS), a program established in 1951 to train doctors and researchers in disease investigation. These officers often serve as frontline responders to emerging health crises.

A CDC employee, who spoke anonymously, said that losing so many EIS officers could weaken the agency’s ability to handle future health threats. “These are the people who go into the field to investigate outbreaks. Losing them means losing expertise at a time when we need it most.”

(With AP inputs)