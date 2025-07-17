A massive fire broke out inside a five-story shopping mall in Kut, located in Wasit province, southern Iraq. The blaze spread rapidly, engulfing multiple floors and resulting in approximately 50 casualties, including both deaths and injuries.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media showed intense flames engulfing the mall overnight, while firefighters struggled to contain the blaze. The video of the incident also shows flames pouring from the building and thick smoke filling the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no definitive reason has been identified yet. The Governor has stated that preliminary findings from the investigation will be announced within 48 hours, according to INA.

There is speculation about possible electrical faults or failures in safety equipment, but nothing has been confirmed.

Iraq has a history of deadly fires due to inadequate safety systems. In 2023, a fire at a wedding hall in Qaraqosh killed more than 100 people as a result of flammable decorations and a lack of safety measures.

Similarly, in 2021, a hospital fire in Baghdad claimed 82 lives after oxygen tanks exploded.

These incidents highlight longstanding systemic issues like poor fire prevention infrastructure, an issue likely relevant to the mall blaze as well.