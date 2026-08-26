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  • /Massive flash flood strikes Nepal’s Rasuwa region Bhotekoshi river surge; heavy casualties feared | Watch

Massive flash flood strikes Nepal’s Rasuwa region Bhotekoshi river surge; heavy casualties feared | Watch

Initial reports indicate that the flood, which has been continuing for some time, has caused significant damage to nearby settlements and market areas.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
Massive flash flood strikes Nepal’s Rasuwa region Bhotekoshi river surge; heavy casualties feared | Watch
Image Credit: Screengrab/X

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