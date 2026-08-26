/Massive flash flood strikes Nepal’s Rasuwa region Bhotekoshi river surge; heavy casualties feared | Watch

A sudden outburst in the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa District, which borders China, has caused a flash-flood-like situation and large-scale damage.
The flood hit the district’s main market area at around 9 am local time, according to officials. The sudden flooding has damaged the market area, including Syaprubesi.
Initial reports indicate that the flood, which has been continuing for some time, has caused significant damage to nearby settlements and market areas.
Today, a flash flood has swept through markets, settlements, and hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi River in Timure and Syabrubesi, Gosainkunda Rural Municipality, Rasuwa District, Bagmati Province, Nepal. pic.twitter.com/DWVsGQpRzV— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 26, 2026
“The exact details of the flood damage have not yet been received,” Narendra Pariyar, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, told news agency ANI.
The sudden flood caused major damage in several settlements in Rasuwa district, including Syaphrubesi, Timure, Betrawati, Mailung, Salletar, Shantibazar, Pairebesi, Khalti Basti, Sole, Trishuli and Battar.
Syaphrubesi market and Timure are among the worst-affected areas, with several buildings and other infrastructure damaged by the sudden rise in water, according to the Kathmandu Post.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the total number of deaths, injuries or the extent of property damage.
However, nine Armed Police Force personnel stationed in Timure, near the Nepal-China border, have been reported missing. The flood also damaged police buildings and posts in Timure, Syaphrubesi and Rasuwagadhi, according to the Nepalese daily newspaper.
The Nepal government has started large-scale rescue and relief operations. Two Nepal Army helicopters have been sent to the affected areas, while the Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have been deployed. Medical teams and ambulances are also being sent to the affected areas.
The Red Cross and Scouts have been asked to help with relief work, while Prime Minister Balendra Shah has called an emergency meeting to review the situation.
Meanwhile, the floodwater has moved from the Bhotekoshi into the Trishuli River. Authorities said the water had reached Galchhi in Dhading by Wednesday afternoon and could reach Muglin within hours.
People living near the Trishuli River have been advised to move to safer and higher ground. There are also concerns that the flooding could affect the Prithvi Highway and Muglin-Narayanghat road.
The exact cause of the flood is still not known. Officials said there was no heavy rainfall in Rasuwa at the time, although significant rain was reported on the Tibetan side of the border.
There is speculation that the flood could have been caused by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), but this has not been officially confirmed.
Meanwhile, the number of casualties, missing people and the overall damage are expected to be heavy, with villages swept away.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.