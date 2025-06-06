MASSIVE: Elon Musk Drops Shocking Claim, Donald Trump’s Name Hidden In Epstein Files – Here’s Why

New Delhi: The ongoing clash between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has taken a dark and explosive turn. On June 6, the Tesla CEO sent shockwaves across social media by accusing the US president of hiding crucial Jeffrey Epstein files because Trump’s name allegedly appears in them.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) that is already stirring up huge debate, Musk wrote, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

He further added, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

This comes amid an increasingly bitter feud between the two billionaires, which initially began over Musk’s criticism of Trump’s stance on immigration reform. But now, the fight has escalated to a much more serious level, pulling one of the most notorious scandals of recent history into the spotlight once again.

The Epstein Files: What We Know and Don’t

Earlier this year, a portion of Epstein-related documents was made public following an executive order signed by Trump on January 20, 2025. The release, called “Phase 1”, included flight logs, a heavily redacted contact book, and an evidence list.

Interestingly, while the logs showed Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet multiple times during the 1990s, no direct evidence linked him to Epstein’s criminal activities. The documents, however, did not mention Trump explicitly by name, leaving many questions unanswered.

Trump’s connection to Epstein has been a topic of public fascination and scrutiny for years. The two were photographed together at various social events in the late ’80s and ’90s, including a famous party at Mar-a-Lago in 1997.

Trump once described Epstein as a “terrific guy” in a 2002 interview but later claimed they had a falling out over a real estate dispute. Despite the social ties, there has been no proof tying Trump to the darker side of Epstein’s crimes.

What makes Musk’s accusation so explosive is not just the allegation itself but the timing and the platform. Musk, who owns microblogging site X, used that very stage to publicly call out Trump in a way no one else has dared recently.

Does Musk have insider information or is this part of a calculated move in their ongoing rivalry? Either way, it is a bombshell that has reignited the debate about what is still being kept away from the public.

The silence from Trump’s camp is deafening. Whether they will respond or let the claim hang in the air remains to be seen. For now, the world waits to see if the truth Musk hinted at will ever come to light or if this latest twist will simply become another chapter in the tangled saga of Epstein, Trump and now Musk.