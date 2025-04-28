Advertisement
EUROPE POWER CRISIS

Europe: Massive Power Outage In Spain, Portugal, France; Flights, Trains, Telecommunications Affected

The power outage in Spain, Portugal, and France has left the citizens of both nations without electricity.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Europe: Massive Power Outage In Spain, Portugal, France; Flights, Trains, Telecommunications Affected Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Europe Power Outage: The European nations of Spain, Portugal, and France have been hit by a massive power outage on Monday. 

What Caused Power Outage In Europe? 

News agency ANI reported that, as per Euro News, reports indicate issues with the European electric grid. This power outage has left the citizens of both nations without electricity.

(with ANI inputs)

