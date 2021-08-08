हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan

'Matter of deep regret', says Pakistan on not being invited to UNSC discussion on Afghanistan

The statement comes a day after the UNSC, currently under India's Presidency for the month of August, held a meeting on the situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

&#039;Matter of deep regret&#039;, says Pakistan on not being invited to UNSC discussion on Afghanistan
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: Pakistan on Saturday (August 7, 2021) said that it's a 'matter of deep regret' that it was not invited to a UN Security Council meeting on the current situation in war-torn Afghanistan. 

"Not acceding to Pakistan's request to address the UNSC session on Afghanistan, as well as to make the platform available to enable the peddling of false narratives against Pakistan, is a matter of deep regret," said Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

The statement comes a day after the UNSC, currently under India's Presidency for the month of August, held a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan in which Pakistan was not invited.

"Pakistan is the closest neighbour of Afghanistan whose contribution in the ongoing peace process has been recognized by the international community. Pakistan's constructive efforts with support of the international community led to important milestones in Doha peace process," Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri added.

Pakistan also called upon all sides in Afghanistan to 'eschew the military approach' and work together to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. 

"It is equally important to remain cognisant of spoilers, both within and outside," Chaudhri said.

This is to be noted that the UNSC discussion, Afghanistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ghulam Isaczai had launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and had said that it was providing safe haven and logistical support to the Taliban. Isaczai had also highlighted how graphic reports and videos of Taliban fighters congregating close to the Durand Line to enter Afghanistan, fund-raising events, transfer of dead bodies for mass burial, and treatment of injured Taliban in Pakistani hospitals are emerging and are widely available.

The Afghan envoy also gave details of the Taliban offensive in 31 of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan and stated that these attacks have been launched with the direct support of more than 10,000 foreign terrorists fighters representing 20 groups including Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, TTP, IMU, ETIM and ISIL. 

Meanwhile, an Afghan Air Force pilot was killed by a bomb in Kabul on Saturday, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Taliban. The pilot, Hamidullah Azimi, died when a sticky bomb attached to his vehicle detonated, officials said, adding that five civilians were also wounded in the explosion.

The Taliban has launched a military blitz across the country which has gained momentum in recent days since Washington's announcement that it was ending its military mission by the end of August.

(With agency inputs)

