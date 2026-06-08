'Matter of utmost concern to the international community': India on 'renewed' attacks in West Asia

West Asia tensions: India on Monday stated that New Delhi "deeply regrets" the renewed attacks in the West Asian region. India also called for immediate de-escalation of the ongoing tensions. Tensions continue to escalate in West Asia following recent exchanges between Iran and Israel.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, also added that the latest developments are a matter of concern for the international community.

"These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community," the statement added.

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It further stated that the conflict, which has lasted for over 100 days, caused immense human suffering and also had a " debilitating impact" on global energy supplies and the economy.

"This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies," it continued.

"We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the statement read.

Also Read: Avoid travel, leave Iran: India issues fresh advisory to citizens as tensions renew in West Asia

India urges nationals to avoid travel to Iran

The MEA statement comes just hours after India on Monday reiterated its travel advisory for Iran amid the developments in the region.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran said: "In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran."

"Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport," it added.

West Asia recent developments

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that it has struck "several targets" at the petrochemical complex in Iran's Mahshahr area. In another statement, the Israeli military said that all the Iranian missiles launched at Israel on Monday morning were intercepted.

Furthermore, an all-clear was given in the Jerusalem area after an early warning was issued for an Iranian missile attack, according to IANS, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, an Iranian missile, or debris from an interception, struck a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Monday, damaging three homes, Israel's Channel 12 News reported.

Video footage shared on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising from the area. There were no immediate reports of casualties, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service.

US-Iran conflict

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials.

In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

Tehran also tightened its grip around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route through which a large chunk of the world's energy transits, leading to global concerns.

A ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel took effect on April 8.

In recent weeks, Iran and the United States have reportedly exchanged several proposals outlining conditions for peace and are working to finalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the conflict.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Israel confirms striking Iranian Mahshahr petrochemical plant amid fresh missile exchange