May 3, 1947: When Japan was told it could never go to war again

New Delhi: May 3, 1947, stands as a turning point in Japan’s history. On this day, the country’s post-war Constitution came into force, changing the way Tokyo would function for decades to come. The new charter made it clear that the country would no longer have the right to wage war.

It introduced many changes and granted universal suffrage, giving all citizens the right to vote. It stripped almost all powers from Emperor Hirohito, ended the old aristocratic system and declared that Japan would no longer engage in war.

The document was drafted by Douglas MacArthur and his team after they rejected an earlier draft submitted by the Japanese government in early 1946.

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From defeat to reconstruction

MacArthur played a major role in the war against Japan. He served as the defender of the Philippines from 1941 to 1942 and later led Allied forces in the Southwest Pacific from 1942 to 1945. On September 2, 1945, he oversaw Japan’s formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

After the surrender, the country came under Allied occupation; and under the terms, Emperor Hirohito and the Japanese government were placed under the authority of the Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers, a role held by MacArthur.

On September 8, 1945, MacArthur arrived in Tokyo. He drove through a city still in ruins and took residence at the American embassy, where he stayed for the next five and a half years. Although the occupation was officially led by Allied forces, Japan soon came under strong American influence as international politics changed.

How the constitution was drafted

From his headquarters near the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, MacArthur led efforts to rebuild Japan’s government, economy and society. His reforms found support among the Japanese people.

One of the biggest changes was replacing the 1889 Meiji Constitution with a new one. In early 1946, the Japanese government submitted a draft, but it was rejected for being too conservative.

MacArthur then asked his staff to prepare a new draft within a week. Presented on February 13, 1946, the document emphasised civil liberties and reduced the emperor’s political role while keeping him as a symbol of the state and its people. Article 9 of the Constitution clearly stated that Japan would never wage a war again.

The emperor’s role and public approval

Before Japan’s defeat, Emperor Hirohito was officially seen as an absolute ruler and even considered divine. In practice, his authority had limits, though the government consulted him and followed expansionist policies from 1931 through World War II.

There were fears that he could be tried as a war criminal and that the imperial system might be abolished. The new Constitution, which allowed him to stay as a symbolic head, made it easier for him to support the changes.

On April 10, 1946, the Constitution got approval in a public vote. It was also the first time Japanese women were given the right to vote.

A new political phase

In 1948, Shigeru Yoshida became prime minister. This began a period of political stability and economic growth. In 1949, MacArthur handed over his authority to the Japanese government.

The Constitution that came into effect on May 3, 1947, continues to define Japan today. It set the country on a path away from war and toward rebuilding its society under a new system.