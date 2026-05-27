As Iran peace talks stall, Trump threatens to ‘finish the job’, asserts control over Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Iran is interested in making a deal but if it doesn’t go through, then American forces will ‘go back and finish the job’. The US President made the remarks while addressing the media after the Cabinet Meeting. Trump said that Iran’s navy and air forces are gone and they have no choice other than to make a deal. Trump said that the US can make a good deal right now, but it's not going for the agreement because it's not a great deal. He said, "if it's not a great deal, we're not making it."

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“Iran is very much intent on making a deal, though so far they haven't succeeded. We're not satisfied with it yet, but we will be, either that or we'll have to finish the job. Their Navy and Air Force are gone, everything is gone, and they’re negotiating on fumes. We'll see what happens; maybe we have to go back and finish it, maybe we don't,” said Trump.

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The US President’s remarks came hours after the White House rejected Iran’s claim of a proposed peace deal draft under which it promised to open the Strait of Hormuz within a month if the US forces pulls back from the region. "Iran has lost its leaders. It's really a regime change. We did not set out for a regime change. We are now dealing with a totally different group of people than we were dealing with in beginning. They are much more reasonable," said Trump.

“It looks like Iran wants to just make a deal. They don't really have a choice; their economy is in freefall with 250% inflation, their money has no value, and their whole economic system is broken. They thought they could outweigh us, but we’ll outweigh them. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” said Trump.

Talking about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said that it will be open as it's part of the international waters. "The Strait has gotta be open to everybody. It's international waters... [Iran] would like to control it; nobody's going to control it. It's part of the negotiations with Iran. It's international waters," said Trump.

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When asked about whether the US is considering easing sanctions on Iran to allow Iran to sell its crude to market, President Trump said that the United States is not talking about any easing of sanctions or giving money to Iran.

Talking about the rising oil prices, Trump said that the prices will come down soon and may even dip below pre-hike prices. "We have tremendous amounts of energy. We're blessed with something very special. Those prices are going to come down. They're going to come down fast... I think you're going to see lower prices than we had even before we did this," said Trump.