News
ISRAEL-US-IRAN WAR

'Mediation should address ignited this conflict': Iran president Pezeshkian on peace efforts by several countries

Clarifying Tehran’s stance, the Iranian president said the country remained committed to achieving lasting peace in West Asia, but emphasised that any mediation should focus on those he accused of provoking the conflict.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Mediation should address ignited this conflict': Iran president Pezeshkian on peace efforts by several countries(Image Credit: ANI)

As the conflict in the Middle East continues to expand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday spoke on detail about ongoing mediation efforts aimed at resolving the crisis.

Pezeshkian said that some countries have started mediation efforts in a bid to end the war with the United States and Israel, but said any talks should address those who started the war.

He noted that several countries had begun mediation efforts between the United States-Israel and Iran. Clarifying Tehran’s stance, the Iranian president said the country remained committed to achieving lasting peace in West Asia, but emphasised that any mediation should focus on those he accused of provoking the conflict.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, "Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity & sovereignty. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict." 

 

The conflict in the Middle East entered its seventh day on Friday, with the United States military releasing footage that it said showed several precision strikes on targets in Iran. 

“Iranian targets are being decimated by US forces, paving the way for continued delivery of overwhelming American military firepower,” the command said while sharing the footage showing US forces conducting strikes against Iranian assets on X. 

Intense US-Israeli airstrikes pounding Iranian targets, including Tehran, military sites, and missile facilities.

 Over 1,300 people have been killed in Iran since the conflict began on February 28 with preemptive joint attacks that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In retaliation, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks on Israel and US bases and assets across the Middle East, escalating a wider regional conflict.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, Gulf states, and beyond, spiking oil prices and global tensions. 

