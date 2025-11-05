Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980149https://zeenews.india.com/world/meet-abigail-spanberger-virginias-first-female-governor-democrat-and-an-ex-cia-officer-2980149.html
NewsWorld
VIRGINIA GOVERNOR

Meet Abigail Spanberger: Virginia's First Female Governor, Democrat, And An Ex-CIA Officer

Abigail Spanberger won the governor's race in Virginia and became the first female governor of the state. Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani registered his win in the race for New York City mayor. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Abigail Spanberger: Virginia's First Female Governor, Democrat, And An Ex-CIA OfficerAbigail Spanberger (Photos Credit: @SpanbergerForVA/X)

Democrat Abigail Spanberger registered her name in history by becoming Virginia's first female governor. Polling stations across the state closed Tuesday evening, with precincts tabulating votes that confirmed her lead. 

Abigail Spanberger won the governor's race in Virginia, and her victory comes after a fiercely contested battle against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears. Her campaign celebrated the result as a win for "unity, progress, and practical leadership."

Spanberger's victory marks a major moment in Virginia's political history and comes in an election seen nationally as a referendum on the administration of President Donald Trump and the broader mood of the American electorate, as per ANI, The Washington Post reported.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who Is Abigail Spanberger?

Abigail Spanberger, whom Virginia has elected to be its new Governor, is a former CIA officer. 

She is a US congresswoman who ran on a platform centered on education, economic opportunity, and protecting democracy. 

The Washington Post reported that the Election Day followed an intense final stretch of campaigning, with both parties throwing their full weight behind their candidates. 

Also Read- Zohran Mamdani Elected NYC Mayor: Muslim, Indian-American Leader Defeats Cuomo

Barack Obama's Support For Abigail Spanberger 

Former President Barack Obama appeared in Norfolk over the weekend to rally support for Spanberger and other Democrats, calling her "a leader with integrity and purpose."

Both campaigns ran extensive grassroots operations, with thousands of volunteers canvassing door-to-door in the final days before voting.

(with ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
TTP Warns Of Strikes On Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi - Is a New War Brewing?
Madhya Pradesh
MP’s Bold Move: Animals Damaging Crops Relocated By Forest Dept
Pakistan
Pakistani Forces Kill Two More Civilians In Balochistan
Afganistan
Taliban Says 16,242 Afghan Refugees Forcibly Deported From Iran, Pak
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Constituencies, Candidates In Fray- DEETS
Tamil Nadu
103 Gold Coins Found Beneath Centuries-Old Temple Near Tamil Nadu's Javaddu
Bihar Election 2025
'10% Control The Army': Rahul Gandhi's Caste Claim Sparks Row; BJP Hits Back
Delhi air pollution
China Offers To Help India Fight Delhi’s Air Pollution As Levels Turn Severe
Jammu and Kashmir
Film Shooting Resumes In Kashmir Six Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack
S. Jaishankar
India, Israel Ink Deal To Share Advanced Defence, AI & Cyber Security Tech