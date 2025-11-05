Democrat Abigail Spanberger registered her name in history by becoming Virginia's first female governor. Polling stations across the state closed Tuesday evening, with precincts tabulating votes that confirmed her lead.

Abigail Spanberger won the governor's race in Virginia, and her victory comes after a fiercely contested battle against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears. Her campaign celebrated the result as a win for "unity, progress, and practical leadership."

Spanberger's victory marks a major moment in Virginia's political history and comes in an election seen nationally as a referendum on the administration of President Donald Trump and the broader mood of the American electorate, as per ANI, The Washington Post reported.

Who Is Abigail Spanberger?

Abigail Spanberger, whom Virginia has elected to be its new Governor, is a former CIA officer.

She is a US congresswoman who ran on a platform centered on education, economic opportunity, and protecting democracy.

The Washington Post reported that the Election Day followed an intense final stretch of campaigning, with both parties throwing their full weight behind their candidates.

Barack Obama's Support For Abigail Spanberger

Former President Barack Obama appeared in Norfolk over the weekend to rally support for Spanberger and other Democrats, calling her "a leader with integrity and purpose."

Both campaigns ran extensive grassroots operations, with thousands of volunteers canvassing door-to-door in the final days before voting.

